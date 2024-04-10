Advertisement

Kit Harington has shut down talk surrounding Jon Snow sequel to HBO’s massive hit Game of Thrones. A sequel centered around the popular Snow, who started Game of Thrones as an outcast and brother of the Night’s Watch and fought his way to more power in Westeros and the truth of his ancestry, had reportedly been in development for a few years. However, Harington told AP that "there are no plans for it at the moment".

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones | Image: AP

Nothing really stuck: Kit Harington on shelved GoT prequel

Earlier, Emilia Clarke and author George RR Martin had also confirmed that a Game of Thrones spin-off series based around Kit Harington's Jon Snow was being developed at HBO. It's working title was Snow. However, Harington shared recently that the makers are not moving forward with it. “There are no plans for it at the moment. It’s off the table for the foreseeable,” Harington told AP News while promoting his new crime drama film Blood for Dust.

“We sort of threw around a few ideas. Nothing really stuck, and we’re going to leave it there for the moment,” Harington added. An HBO spokesperson declined comment to the AP.

Snow not the first GoT spinoff to be shelved

Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after eight seasons, but the prospect of spinoffs were always talked about. Fans had to wait three years for the only one that’s aired thus far, the prequel House of the Dragon, set two centuries before Game of Thrones. The second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere on June 16. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the prequel Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Warner Bros announced last week that Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead the series, set 100 years before Game of Thrones.

In 2019, HBO reportedly dropped a prequel set thousands of years beforehand. Starring Naomi Watts, it had already filmed a pilot episode.

(With inputs from AP News)

