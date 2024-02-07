Konkona Sensharma Opens Up About Doing Intimate Scenes With Manoj Bajpayee In Killer Soup

Advertisement

Konkona Sensharma was recently seen in the dark drama series Killer Soup. The web series is headlined by the actress along with Manoj Bajpayee. Released on January 11, the actress has been garnering critical acclaim for her performance. In a new interview, she has opened up about doing intimate scenes with co-actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Konkona Sen Sharma says she was ‘comfortable’ doing intimate scenes with Manoj Bajpayee

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Konkona Sensharma opened up about her comfort while filming intimate scenes. She expressed that if the scene is not put in the film only for ‘sensation or titillation’, then she does not mind. She further mentioned that people who she is working with also play a decisive role in the same.

The actress shared, “It depends. If I feel that the scene is not there just for titillation or just to be sensational, then I don't mind. It's also the people you're working with. Abhishek and Manoj made me so comfortable. The atmosphere on set was very easy and it was very private. Everything had been discussed in advance about what I'd be wearing, and how they'd shoot it, so I knew what was going to happen. I didn't feel uncomfortable doing something like that.”

Konkona Sensharma opens up about her experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee

In the same conversation, Konkona Sensharma shared that it was ‘fantastic’ working with Manoj Bajpayee. She shared, “I had been wanting to work with Manoj Bajpayee for so many years now and I was thrilled when I got the opportunity. But when the shoot commenced, I was a little nervous, because he's a legendary actor who has had such a celebrated career. I thought he'd be a very intense kind of person, very intimidating for me, but he was nothing like that. He has a very easy and casual vibe. He has a certain warmth to his personality, which I love very much. “

She also shared about the fun times she had on the sets with her co-actors. She recalled Manoj cooking for her. She added, “He would cook for us on set. Sometimes, all of us would get together and play games while waiting for the shots. So we had a wonderful bonding experience during the shoot.”