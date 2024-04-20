Lara Dutta On Balakot Airstrike: It Changed The Way India Was Perceived

Lara Dutta won the 2000 pageant and subsequently was crowned Miss Universe 2000 as well. Her 1st film appearance came 3 years after winning the title in Andaaz, followed by diverse work in hit films. | Image:Wikipedia

Lara Dutta is gearing up for the release of her web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond. Waived around the Balakot air strike, the show also stars Jimmy Shergil and will release on April 25. Lara plays a power broker in the series and ahead of release, the actress opens up about her role in the show.

Lara Dutta says Balakot airstrikes ‘rewrote the history in many ways’

Lara Dutta is all set to entertain the audience with her next project, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond alongside Jimmy Shergill. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna among others. The web show decodes modern warfare, which is not limited to physical boundaries but also includes social media, digital techniques, and clandestine political movements with the potential to transform geopolitics. The series is based on true events that shook the nation in 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Lara Dutta said, "It (the show) is based on true events that rewrote the history in many ways of our country. So, the Pulwama attack had its own repercussions with the Balakot airstrike. But it goes beyond just these isolated incidents because it puts India in a world perception as a power that would refuse to back down and I think India took a very, very strong stand." She added how the war changed the way India was perceived in the world. She added, “And it changed the way that India was perceived the world over from a military point of view, from a political point of view from a world power point of view.”

Lara Dutta talks about her character in the show - Manisha Sehgal

Lara Dutta talked about playing a powerful character on-screen and shared her experience of being part of the show, inspired by real-life events that shook the nation. She added, “I think Manisha Sehgal is quite a fantastic female character. It's important to see, women playing characters like this, because these characters are otherwise mostly played by men. She(Manisha) is a powerful figure within the entire political defence, landscape in the country. She is somebody who spins the narrative that the country wants the world to see and perceive."

Lara shared details about the character and the challenges of portraying it on-screen, saying, "It's quite a challenging sort of character to play and portray on screen, especially as a woman to hold my own against other equally powerful characters that are played by men on the show." Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will be out on JioCinema on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies)