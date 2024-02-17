English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan Gives A Humourous Twist To The Courtroom Drama

Maamla Legal Hai trailer gives a peek into the chaotic world of the fictional Patparganj District Court where a team of lawyers handles some bizarre cases.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Maamla Legal Hai
Maamla Legal Hai | Image:Netflix/X
The trailer of the upcoming streaming series Maamla Legal Hai was unveiled on Friday. The show, which stars Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Anant V. Joshi, and Nidhi Bisht in key roles, is a courtroom comedy. The trailer gives a peek into the chaotic world of the fictional Patparganj District Court where a team of lawyers handles some bizarre cases with a humorous twist to the narrative.

Maamla Legal Hai Trailer Out

It also shows lawyers presenting weird arguments like “five people, together, cannot loot someone because it’s a case of dacoity and not loot”. Then there’s a parrot who has been put on trial due to his foul language. The lawyers also throw some unexpected courtroom punchlines with their quick wit and unconventional tactics.

Ravi Kishan Talks About His New Show

Talking about the show, Ravi Kishan said, “This is the first time I'm playing a lawyer and I can't tell you how much fun it was. Working with Sameer, Rahul and Saurabh was a delight, their vision truly inspired me. When they first narrated the show to me, I couldn't say no, simply because I could visualise these characters and their shenanigans."

He added, “After ‘Khakee’, this is my second project with Netflix, and I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ as much as we enjoyed making it."

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures with showrunner Sameer Saxena at the helm, the show is directed by Rahul Pandey. It will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

