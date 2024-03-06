Advertisement

The hit series Maharani will make a return for the third season on March 7. Huma Qureshi will headline the web series in which she essays the role of Chief Minister Of Bihar. In a new interview before release, the director of the show has opened up about her performance in the show.

Maharani 3 director calls Huma Qureshi ‘most versatile’ actor

Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the upcoming streaming political drama show Maharani 3, has shared that actress Huma Qureshi is so particular with her work that the moment she walks on the set, she is into her lead character of Rani Bharati. In the show, Huma essays the role of a housewife, who gets to become the Chief Minister of Bihar following a certain turn of events. The upcoming season of the show will see her locking horns with her political rival Navin Kumar, played by Amit Sial.

Maharani official poster | Image: IMdb

Talking about working with Huma, Saurabh said: “It was a joy working with Huma. She is very professional and at the same time very humble and fun on the sets. It is very crucial because I believe that the vibe and energy on the film set reflects on the screen. She is ‘Rani Bharati’, the moment she steps on the set.” “It’s admirable how she picked the Bihari accent so well that one cannot make out that she is not from Bihar or even from a rural part of India. I think she is the most versatile actor we have. Maharani has been a very popular show and the cast and crew made me feel at home,” he added.

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi delivers a power-packed performance in the Maharani 3 trailer

The trailer of the upcoming season 3 of the streaming drama series Maharani was unveiled on February 19. Like its previous seasons, the trailer of season 3 promises a compelling political drama with tectonic shifts in the political landscapes of Bihar. The trailer shows Huma Qureshi’s character of Rani Bharti serving her sentence in jail for the alleged murder of her politician husband. When her kids are attacked, Rani comes out on bail to avenge the murder of her husband and to settle the scores with those who framed her husband’s murder. The trailer also shows how the old players hold their territories by their scruff while breaking news grounds in the politics of Bihar. It also shows how spurious liquor kills several people in Bihar and how it’s linked with politics.

Advertisement

A still from Maharani 3 | Iamge: Instagram

In the trailer, Huma’s character can be heard saying, "Bandook kamzor log chalate hai, samajhdaar log dimaag”. Earlier, Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the shooting of ‘Maharani’ inside the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Maharani 3 will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

(With inputs from IANS)