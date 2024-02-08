Advertisement

Huma Qureshi starrer political web series Maharani has earned a dedicated fan base among its audiences. To everyone’s surprise, Sony LIV has finally dropped the teaser of the show’s third season which is being bankrolled by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.

More about Maharani 3

Maharani 3 is created by Subhash Kapoor under the direction of Saurabh Bhave. The gripping storyline of Maharani 3 has been written by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh and features Huma alongside Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah among others.

Huma Qureshi recently shared a video of wrapping up Maharani 3 shooting

Sharing the news on Instagram, Huma posted a video featuring the cast and crew from the set. Qureshi expressed her gratitude in the caption, stating, "And it’s a wrap!! Season 3 Maharani... what a ride has it been @kangratalkies @sirsubhashkapoor @sonylivindia." The production house, Kangra Talkies, also shared the update on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the team that brought the political drama to life in the serene mountains of Jammu and Srinagar.

Advertisement

More about the Maharani series

The first season of Maharani Huma portrayed Rani Bharti, a village woman handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar. The second season, premiered last August on SonyLIV and explored deeper into Rani's political journey as she faces accusations of misgovernance and confronts her greatest adversary, her husband.

Advertisement

Ravindra Gautam, the man who directed the second season of Maharani recently heaped praises on the actress and told Mid-day, “The way she snuggled into the character is remarkable. She was good in the first season but in season two she is outstanding. The way she portrays maturity as a politician, pain as a wife and responsibility as a mother is admirable.” Huma will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.