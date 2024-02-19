Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Maharani 3 Trailer: Huma Qureshi's Revenge Drama Set To Explore Bihar's Biggest Liquor Tragedy

Maharani 3 Trailer: Huma Qureshi's upcoming revenge drama will explore Bihar's biggest liquor scam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Maharani 3
Maharani 3 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Earlier today, the highly anticipated trailer for the third season of the popular web series Maharani was released online. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the series is a political drama set in the backdrop of Bihar. Produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, Maharani 3 has been created by Subhash Kapoor.

What more do we know about Maharani 3?

In the upcoming season, viewers will witness the continuation of Rani Bharti's journey, portrayed by Huma, as she navigates the unfaithful world of politics. The trailer will explore Rani’s journey of becoming an educated politician after many accused her of being an illiterate leader.

 

 

Is Maharani 3 inspired by the Gopalganj Hooch tragedy?

If the trailer is closely followed, a glimpse of Maharani 3 gives a peek into people consuming spurious liquor resulting in the death of many. A similar incident happened in Bihar back in 2016 when over 19 people passed away as a result of poisoned liquor consumption. However, there’s no confirmation on the plot or reference yet.

Directed by Saurabh Bhave, Maharani 3 promises to be a thought-provoking tale of power, betrayal, and redemption. Other than Huma, the show also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

More about the Maharani franchise

The first season of Maharani was released in 2021 and received widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and performances. Inspired by the political landscape of 1990s Bihar, the series struck a chord with viewers and quickly became a fan favourite. Its success paved the way for the highly anticipated second season, which premiered in August 2022 to rave reviews.

In addition to her role in Maharani 3 which will release on Sony LIV on March 7th, Huma has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty next. She recently appeared in the biographical drama Tarla where she played the iconic Tarla Dalal.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

