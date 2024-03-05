Advertisement

Huma Qureshi has been in showbiz for over a decade now. In a recent interview, the actress reflected back on her journey and credited her stint with the OTT series Maharani as a milestone in her career. As the show gears up for its highly anticipated third season, Qureshi reflects on the significance of her role and the show's success.

Having debuted in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur, Qureshi's career trajectory has been marked by standout performances in films like D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya and Badlapur. However, it was her role in Maharani that allowed her to showcase her talent in a new light.

What changes has Maharani brought in Huma’s life?

In an interview with PTI, Qureshi revealed, “Today, because I’m doing ‘Maharani’ and the show is mounted around my character, I am able to command a certain fee. It is a show that benefited all of us. People started seeing me in a different light…. I can say without hesitation that ‘Maharani’ first one was the start of a new chapter in my career.”

What more do we know about Maharani?

The first season of Maharani saw Qureshi portraying Rani Bharti, an illiterate woman thrust into the world of politics after her husband's injury. The second season delved deeper into Rani Bharti's struggles as she faced off against her husband and political rivals.

Directed by Saurabh Bhave, the upcoming third season promises even more drama as Rani Bharti confronts her enemies following her husband's murder. With Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh as showrunners and writers, the series aims to explore the complexities of Indian politics.

The 37-year-old further expressed excitement about the potential of the series and said, "As a country, we are obsessed with politics and everything political. There is a lot that can happen. Right now, we just scratched the surface and there is a lot more to go. Maybe we do 7 or 11 seasons. Even if this were to be our last, I just will be very happy and grateful for all the love we have received.”