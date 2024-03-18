×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Mahima Makwana Weighs In On The Nepotism Debate: It Hasn’t Been Easy So Far

Mahima Makwana recently headlined the web series Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi. In a recent interview, she talked about nepotism.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana | Image:Instagram
Mahima Makwana was most recently seen in the web series Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actress has been earning massive critical acclaim for her performance in the show. The show revolves around the inside workings of Bollywood and the on and off-camera struggles. In a new interview, the actress, who transitioned from television to Bollywood, weighed in on the ‘nepotism’ debate.

Everyone has their share of challenges: Mahima Makwana on nepotism

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Mahima Makwana was asked about her take on the nepotism debate. The actress asserted that everyone in the industry is ‘striving’ to find their footing. She also surged that Showtime is an ‘honest attempt in showcasing a nuanced and fresh conversation on nepotism.’ The Shubharambh actress stated that she has ‘earned’ all the projects she has starred in. 

Mahima told the publication, “I’ve earned every project I’ve bagged, and I’ve auditioned for every single thing. It hasn’t been easy so far, every transition comes with its own hurdles.” She also stated that female actors ‘face more hurdles’ compared with their male counterparts. She concluded by saying, “Having said that, we cannot forget the fact that times are changing and women are finally getting their dues.”

Mahima Makwana says television actresses are often ‘looked down’ upon in Bollywood 

In the same conversation, Mahima Makwana also admitted facing ‘preconceived notions’ and stereotypes because she started her career in television. The actress starred in several daily soaps like Shubh Aarambh, Balika Vadhu, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari among others. Talking about facing discrimination because of her background, the actress said, “Coming from the TV industry myself, there have been times when I have been looked down upon and I’ve seen people having some preconceived notions about me just because I have had roots from television. “ 

However, she also stated that it is one’s talent and hard work that sets one apart. She shared, “Talent and hard work have the power to transcend any industry stereotypes. Things do take time, but they work out eventually.” Mahima also expressed her gratitude for filmmakers and casting directors who give chances to ‘outsiders’ like her. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

