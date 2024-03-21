Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video announced its slate of releases on March 19 in a grand event in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of several actors who are associated with the titles of the OTT platform. The list of people also included actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat who are known for their roles as Srikant Tiwari in Family Man and Haathi Ram in Paatal Lok, respectively. Both the shows are streaming on Prime Video.

A video of the actors is now going viral, where they can be seen teasing a crossover between Srikant Tiwari and Haathi Ram.

Manoj teases a crossover between Srikant Tiwari and Haathi Ram

Manoj who was there on the stage to announce Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok 2, was heard saying in a viral video, "Jaideep, there is a similarity between Srikant and Haathi Ram. You are the maharathi of your lok, and I am the maharathi of my agency, but I lie a lot, whereas your character doesn’t lie, he is very straightforward."

He then asks Jaideep, "What do you think, can these two characters come together?"

Advertisement

To this, Jaideep responds, "I think if that happens my cheque will get bigger. Aparna is standing here only, let's ask her..." to which Aparna replied, "It is impossible to get any secret out of me."

Advertisement

Aparna Purohit is the head of Originals at Amazon Prime Video.

Jaideep then said, "If that happens, it would be big, it will be killer." "Kamaal ho jayega", said Manoj Bajpayee.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee teases Pataal Lok director

During the same time, after teasing a crossover, Manoj Bajpayee was seen taunting Pataal Lok director Avinash Arun for not casting him despite the actor asking him for work multiple times.

He said, "I am a very big fan of this director. I have been struggling for many years. It is in my DNA. So, I keep struggling, keep hustling. I keep asking for roles from the directors I want to work with."

Advertisement

He added, "I asked him for a role when we met at Prithvi theatre. I asked for a role when we met in Andheri somewhere. I asked for a role even on the pavements of New York, in the middle of the road. But all he had to say is, ‘Dekhta hoon sir, baat karta hoon sir.’ Give me a confirmed response some time!"

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video on March 19 announced a total of 70 new original shows for the year 2024-25 including season 3 of Raj and DK's The Family Man and season 2 of Pataal Lok.

