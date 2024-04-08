×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Says After The Family Man Success, Raj And DK Have 'No Time' For Him

Manoj Bajpayee said that he always knew that Raj and DK were talented people but were struggling to find the taste of success.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
  • 3 min read
Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his raw and effortless acting skills, recently spoke about how he looks for work and approaches new, lesser-known and talented directors. During his chat in a recent interview, he also spoke about how he came across his The Family Man director-duo Raj and DK while they were struggling to rise to fame.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his career

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the actors who rose to fame quite late in his career, after several obstacles and struggles. Talking about the same, he told Bollywood Bubble in Hindi which loosely translates to: "My career is very interesting. After doing theatre, I came to Mumbai. Here I initially didn’t get work, was starving and lived in a chawl. After some time, I got Satya. This was followed by me receiving several offers to play a villain but I rejected them all."

He further added, "I then started doing 1 film a year but people assumed I had become a big star, had a huge house and was rich. They didn’t realise I was doing only 1 film. I was actually trying to keep myself away from doing mediocre projects, I otherwise wouldn’t do. During this phase my career was stable."

However, the stableness in the actor's life wasn't for long and soon he found himself struggling.

He said, "However, it didn’t last forever. It took me 6-7 years to get back up. Then I got Rajneeti, Special 26 and Gangs of Wasseypur, and things got better. But then there was a dip before The Family Man came my way. That’s my life."

How does Manoj Bajpayee choose his films?

Manoj Bajpayee also shared his way of looking for work and finding talented people. He revealed how his projects like Gulmohar, Joram and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are unique from regular concepts shown in the show biz.

The Joram star said, "I have more patience than a tiger who is looking for prey before hunting. I wait for projects and make calls to know if there’s anything. I monitor the work of different directors and if I see someone new, I call them to come and meet me."

He added, "So I’m always looking out for interesting stuff… Interesting directors. Exciting scripts. The scripts and the directors people are not aware of, not familiar with… That is why all three of my films last year – Gulmohar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Joram, are fairly new (concepts)."

How did Manoj Bajpayee end up doing The Family Man?

Manoj Bajpayee, who is loved for his character of Srikant Tiwari, also revealed how he came across the director-duo Raj and DK. In the same interview, the actor said, "Even The Family Man – Raj and DK, I knew that they are hugely talented people but they were not finding that taste of success. And just then we found this script of The Family Man and today, Raj and DK ke pass mere liye time nahi hai." 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

