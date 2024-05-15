Advertisement

Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The show went on floors in Mumbai on May 6, and now Manoj has shared an interesting update about the upcoming series.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about The Family Man Season 3

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj revealed he is currently shooting for Season 3 of The Family Man and expects to wrap the filming by November this year. The actor said, “I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM last night. Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me, Bhaiyya Ji ke release ke baad. To ye chalta rahega, November end tak humara schedule hai. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2.”

The team of The Family Man

What to expect from The Family Man Season 3?

Currently in production, The Family Man will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release. Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari, who is a ‘middle-class guy and a world-class spy’! Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. The first and second seasons of The Family Man were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.