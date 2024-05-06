Advertisement

Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). After announcing the third season last year, the show finally went on floors on Monday, May 6.

Currently in production, will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release. Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a ‘middle class guy and a world class spy’! Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Krishan DK has previously said the upcoming season will be based on issues of the Northeast, highlighting the complex geopolitics of the region. "The third season of The Family Man is under development right now. It's been long overdue. It'll go on the floors within the next few months," said Krishna of Raj & DK duo. As the Amazon Prime Video series is set in the Northeast, a major chunk of shooting will also take place in the region, he added.



The Family Man Season 3 team

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

The first and second seasons of The Family Man were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

