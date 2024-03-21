Mirzapur 3 To Release In June-July, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Confirms

Advertisement

Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled a 69-title slate of returning and new series as well as original and licensed films for the rest of 2024. Among those was the much-anticipated third season of Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 3.

Season 2 of the crime drama was October 2020 and since then, the premiere of the next installment has kept fans excited. While only some scene from the new season were revealed as part of Prime Video's slate, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has confirmed that the show will release mid-year.

Mirzapur 3 poster | Image: IMDb

Mirzapur 3 producer confirms release date of the show

''It's not really in our hands, it's in Prime's hands. But I think it will be somewhere around June or July,'' Ritesh told PTI, confirming the release date of Mirzapur 3.

What to expect from Mirzapur 3?

Mirzapur 3 will see old and new characters returning. Ali Fazal as Guddu, Shweta Tripathi as Golu, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiyya, Rasika Dugal as Beena, Isha Talwar as Madhuri, Priyanshu Painyuli as Robin, Vijay Varma as Bharat Tyagi are confirmed to return in the third season of the show.

Mirzapur 3 poster | Image: IMDb

In the teaser clip released, Pankaj Tripathi humorously asks, "Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?" (Did you forget us?). In the finale of Mirzapur 2, Kaleen Bhaiyya survives a bid on his death. In the new installment, he will avenge the death of his son Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Mirzapur, which first premiered in the year 2018 and followed by a second season in 2020, has garnered a massive fan following for its gripping storyline and stellar performances by the cast.