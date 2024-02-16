Advertisement

Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show Showtime, recently talked about the challenge she faced in the industry, most notably of being stereotyped. The actress said that while it may be a fair industry but it’s not an easy industry to work in by any stretch of the imagination as every day is a new challenge and it demands a lot from its artists.

Mouni Roy on difficulties she faced in the industry

Elaborating on the stereotypes, Mouni Roy said: “I've been typecast, yes, of course. But I've also been very, very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles, in different parts. So yeah, I mean, like Emraan said it may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. And along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. There is the struggle that you cannot deny.”

She further mentioned: “There is no shortcut to hard work that you can take. And I truly believe work begets work. When you are focused on a project, whether it's a dancing or an acting part, if you give your 100 percent, if you somehow get into the skin of the character and justify it, I think sooner or later you're going to land that next role. And that's been the only mantra of my life.”

Emraan Hashmi shares his perspective on Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi, who plays a studio head on Showtime, added that Bollywood being a "bad or unfair" place is a perspective.

"It's the perspective of a person that is working here. If you have resilience, if you can roll with the punches, I don't think it's an unfair place. But if you're not willing to put in the hard work, hardships, and heartaches when a film releases on a Friday…

Showtime also stars Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Created by Sumit Roy, ‘Showtime’ is set to stream on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

