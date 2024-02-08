Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Mr & Mrs Smith Trailer: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Make A Deadly Couple In Spy Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith makers have released the trailer of their upcoming TV series which is a reboot of the rom-com film of the same name starring Pitt and Jolie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Mr and Mrs Smith trailer
A still from Mr and Mrs Smith trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mr. & Mrs. Smith makers have dropped the trailer for their upcoming TV series reboot of the 2005 action rom-com film of the same name. The reboot, set to premiere in February features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles, taking over from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In a twist on the original premise, Glover and Erskine play spies partnered together on a mission, posing as a married couple. This modern interpretation adds a new layer to the classic narrative of secret lives and romantic tensions between undercover agents.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer reflects on contemporary dynamics

The original film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, was a reflection of changing gender dynamics in the 2000s, but the reboot aims to bring the narrative into the present, acknowledging the evolving landscape of relationships and gender roles. The trailer suggests a more modern and equal footing between the characters, offering a fresh perspective on romantic and professional tensions.

A still from Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Glover and Erskine, both minorities, bring diversity to the forefront of the series. The trailer hints at the potential professional tensions John and Jane may face as agents of colour navigating their way through the spy agency, adding an additional layer of complexity to the storyline.

One of the key highlights of the trailer is the evident chemistry between Glover and Erskine. Unlike the original film, the TV series promises more on-screen time for the duo, allowing them to explore both comedic and dramatic elements. The compelling dynamic between the leads is seen as a positive sign for the success of the show.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a spy-infused love story

The official synopsis of Mr. & Mrs. Smith teases an interesting narrative, describing the protagonists as two lonely strangers thrust into a world of wealth, lies and a fabricated marriage. The series promises a mix of high-stakes missions and relationship milestones, with the added twist of the characters developing real feelings for each other.

A still from Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

The official synopsis reads, "Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier, espionage or marriage?"

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 2nd, 2024. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

