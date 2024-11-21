Published 18:06 IST, November 21st 2024
New Series To Add To Weekend Binge-watch List: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2, Waack Girls And More
From Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 and Waack Girls to Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, new web series slated to stream on OTT giants Netflix, Prime Video and more.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
New Web Series to watch on OTT. | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:06 IST, November 21st 2024