Nicola Coughlan, star of Bridgerton, is back for season three with a simple message for body shamers. In the popular period drama on Netflix, the actress plays Penelope Featherington, the romantic interest of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The latest series places a lot of emphasis on their developing connection. As a big "f**k you" to trolls who criticized her weight online, she opened up about her urge to shoot her naked scene in the first part, which released on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 16.

Nicola Coughlan requested a naked scene in Bridgerton Season 3

In a conversation with Stylist, Nicola revealed she was the one who asked to include a naked sex scene in the series. The actress said, “I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included. There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest 'f*** you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!’”

Bridgerton Season 3 to release in two parts

The third season of Bridgerton has been split into two parts. Carrying a total of eight episodes, the first four were released on May 16, at 12.30 PM on Netflix. The next four episodes are slated to drop on Netflix on June 13, under a month from the first half.

While Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's romance captivated audiences across season 2, season 3 will shine the spotlight on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, essayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively.

