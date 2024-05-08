Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan will headline the upcoming season of the Regency romance show Bridgerton. The actress essays the role of Penelope Featherington whose romance with the Bridgerton sibling - Colin will make the central plot of the third instalment in the series. In a new interview, the lead actors credited their show for challenging the way period dramas were made previously.

I feel there is a post-Bridgerton period drama world, says Nicola Coughlan ahead of season 3

In a recent interview with PTI, Nicola Coughlan, whose crush on Luke Newton’s character will be explored in the upcoming season of the show, shared that Bridgerton has become a cultural phenomenon. She also acknowledged the show for bringing inclusivity and wholesome conversations about representation. She shared, “The show has genuinely changed the landscape for what is and isn’t allowed in period dramas and what should be on screen. I feel there is a post-Bridgerton period drama world and a pre-Bridgerton period drama world.”

The actress added, “And also this is what the audience clearly wanted. I think there are people who can sit in offices and go, ‘No, they just want a white person to do this, this and this’. You’re like, ‘No, they don’t’. Audiences are crying out for representation and joy and just to be included.” Nicola also shared gratitude for the reception of the show and how people have accepted the setting without then having to ‘explain’ it. She said, “We, thankfully, don’t need to explain it anymore. And, look at the joy it’s brought people. It’s so wonderful.”

Nicola Coughlan opens on intimate scenes with Luke Newton in the show

In the same conversation, both Luke and Nicola noted that they had developed a friendship while shooting the show. The chemistry between the actors will be further explored and they will feature in intimate scenes. Talking about the comfort with each other, Nicola shared, “We like to feel our feelings very much. I would have struggled to do it with someone who wasn’t Luke, to be totally honest. He was such a great support. He’s so kind has no ego and is always supportive. Also (he) just has a nice, gentle energy.”

Luke reciprocated the feeling and said, “It felt so rewarding to get to the point of climax, for want of a better word, of their relationship. We’ve been lucky in being able to have a good friendship in the lead-up to it.” Besides Coughlan and Newton, Bridgerton also stars Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Ashley and Bailey. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 16.