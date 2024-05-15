Advertisement

Nicolas Cage is all set to don the Spider-Man Noir outfit once more but in live-action this time. It has been announced by Amazon that the actor will be taking on the voice of the character he played in the animated movie Into the Spider-Verse again. The series, which was first reported to be in the works last year, will narrate the story of an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Amazon MGM Studios issues statement

Announcing Cage’s casting as Spider-Man in the Noir series, Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios head of television said in a statement, “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Advertisement

According to earlier rumours, the new show will be set in a different 1930s universe and not centre around Peter Parker. Part of a multi-series agreement between Sony and Prime Video, it will eventually launch with a Silk: Spider Society show. It was announced in March that the writers' room for the project had been put on hold.

Nicolas Cage talks about noir Spider-Man

Executive produced by Spider-Verse directors Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, and Amy Pascal, Noir follows the Noir-era Spider-Man, who is a sullen private investigator in comic books and older than the high school kid Spidey shown in most of Marvel canon. Talking about the role, Cage has previously said to ScreenRant, “Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character."

Advertisement