South Korean master-director Park Chan-wook has teamed up with Lionsgate Television to develop an English-language TV adaptation of his 2003 classic Oldboy. Park, who is known for internationally acclaimed films such as Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Thirst, The Handmaiden and Decision to Leave, directed and co-wrote the original film from a Japanese manga of the same name.

The film, starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung and Oh Dal-su, revolves around a man who is kidnapped and held prisoner in a sealed hotel room for 15 years. He is suddenly released without any explanation only to realise he has just five days to uncover the identity of his kidnapper or face consequences.

Park Chan-wook issues a statement on Oldboy adaptation

Park will produce the new series version along with his producing partner, Syd Lim. From Lionsgate Television, Coutney Mock and Tara Joshi will oversee the project, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. "Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing ‘Oldboy’ into the world of television," said Park. “I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original and risk-taking storytelling.”

Oldboy has come to be recognised as one of the best films to have come out of South Korea and has a global fan base similar to Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder and Parasite.

"Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we’re excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen,” said Scott Herbst, executive vice president and head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television.“This series adaptation of ‘Oldboy’ will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes and visceral style that made the film a classic.”

When Hollywood director Spike Lee adapted Oldboy

Oldboy is already adapted as a Hollywood movie by Spike Lee, starring Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen and Samuel L Jackson. Park has most recently directed HBO mini-series The Sympathiser, starring Robert Downey Jr and Hoa Xuande. The series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

(with PTI inputs)