Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

OTT Binge-watch List: Fallout, Franklin And More - Web Series You Can Stream This Weekend

From Fallout, and Franklin to Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, the platforms serve their viewers with the best shows. Check out the complete list below.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Franklin
A still from Franklin. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Get ready for an exhilarating weekend as the OTT is packed with captivating stories in various genres across languages. From Fallout, Franklin to Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, the platforms serve their viewers with the best shows. So take a look at the complete list of shows below:

Fallout

Based on one of the beloved video game franchises, Fallout is the story of haves and haves not in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. The series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudary, Michael Emerson, and Moises Arias. While filmmaker Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight-episode first season, he co-produced the series with his wife Lisa Joy under their banner, Kilter Films. Fallout will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, starting April 11 on Prime Video.

(A poster of Fallout | Image: Instagram)

Franklin

The series explores the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin's career. At age 70, Franklin outmanoeuvred British spies and French informers while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778. The mini-series is based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. It is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on April 12.

(A poster of Franklin | Image: Instagram)

Heartbreak High season 2

The Australian series is created by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon. All our heroes are back for term two at the 'lowest-ranking school in the district'. But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. It will stream on Netflix on April 11.

Hightown Season 3

New episodes of the recently released crime-thriller series will be dropping over the weekend. The series is about Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts, who abuses alcohol and drugs. She finds the body of a murdered woman, which launches an investigation by Detectives Alan Saintille and Ray Abruzzo into Cape Cod organized crime and the local opioid epidemic.

(A poster of Hightown | Image: Instagram)

Midsummer Night

The Norwegian language television series stars Pernilla August, Dennis Storhøi and Amalia Holm in the lead roles. Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light. It is streaming on Netflix from today, April 11.

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes

It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma and Divyanka Tripathi as Parvati Sehgal in the lead roles. This is an espionage thriller series which follows the life of Ravi and Parvati, undercover intelligence officers of the Bharat Intelligence Agency, who track and neutralize terror risks to protect the nation while posing as regular employees of the meteorological department. The series is streaming on SonyLIV from today, April 11. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

