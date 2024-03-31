Advertisement

As April unfolds, streaming platforms are gearing up to release a diverse array of binge-worthy series, catering to every taste and preference. From gripping sci-fi dramas to heartwarming comedies, here's a roundup of the most anticipated series to watch this month:

Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix) - April 5, 2024

Prepare to be entertained by this chilling tale of parasitic creatures from outer space invading the human race. As they seamlessly mingle with humans, a sinister group emerges, leading to a battle for survival.

Scoop (Netflix) - April 5, 2024

Dive into the world of journalism with this shocking series, offering an insider's perspective on the infamous 2019 interview of Prince Andrew by the women of "Newsnight." Explore the complexities of power, friendship, and accountability in the media industry.

Advertisement

All American Season 6 (Netflix) - April 1, 2024

This teen drama strikes a perfect balance between high school sourness and themes like racism, classism, and bullying. Follow the lives of students dealing with the competitive world of high school football while struggling with personal ordeals and societal pressures.

Advertisement

Loot (Apple TV+) - Season 2 Premieres April 3

Join Molly Novak on her journey of self-discovery after a monumental divorce settlement. With $87 billion at her disposal, Molly reengages with her charitable foundation and rediscovers her purpose amidst the complexities of wealth and philanthropy.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 ( Paramount+) - April 4, 2024

Embark on a thrilling space adventure with the crew of the USS Discovery as they navigate the challenges of the modern Star Trek universe. We suggest you catch up on previous seasons before witnessing their latest escapades.

The Big Door Prize 2 (Apple TV+) - April 24, 2024

Explore the intersection of sci-fi and comedy in this thought-provoking series. Join Chris O'Dowd and a talented ensemble cast as they unveil a mysterious discovery, prompting existential questions with a quirky twist.