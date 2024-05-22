Panchayat Season 3 Actor Sanvikaa Talks About Being Stereotyped Due To Her ‘Dusky Complexion’

Advertisement

Panchayat season 3 is one of the most anticipated web shows. The third instalment of the series is set to premiere on May 28. Ahead of the release, Sanvikaa, who will reprise her role as Rinki, has spoken about being stereotyped because of her dusky complexion.

Panchayat season 3 actress Sanvikaa talks about being stereotyped

In a recent conversation with Mid-day, Sanvikaa spoke about her career after the success of her hit series Panchayat. The actress essays the role of Rinki, daughter of the village’s pradhan Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta). She has spoken about being typecast in the role of middle-class woman because of her ‘dusky’ complexion, according to her.

The actress said, “The roles I get are similar to the ones I have played. Perhaps, that’s due to my dusky complexion. In the industry, if you are dusky, you are offered characters who belong to the middle-class or lower-middle-class background.” She asserted that she continues to face the situation even after the success of the web series. Sanvikaa said, “This stereotyping existed earlier and continued to exist even after the release of Panchayat.”

Neena Gupta talks about Panchayat role being ‘challenging’

Neena Gupta plays a pivotal role in the Jeetendra Kumar-led series- Panchayat. The actress essays the role of the Gram Pradhan. Talking about the show, the actress told ANI, “When director Deepak Kumar came to me and narrated the script I was quite impressed. I really liked the script. In fact, I found the dialogue very much interesting. I also fell in love with my role.”

She also spoke about the challenges she faced in the series. She shared, “Working on Panchayat was challenging as I had to work on my language.” Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Besides Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik also star in the show.