Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Potential Third Season Of Sacred Games

Ranvir Shorey, who essayed a crucial role of Shahid Khan in the second season of Sacred Games, revealed whether makers have plans to expand the franchise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sacred Games
Sacred Games | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
"When will Sacred Games 3 come?" is one question that often strikes the minds of the fans of the popular Netflix thriller. It's been almost five years since the second season of Sacred Games streamed, and to date, fans are waiting to know answers about what really went down in the finale episode. In a chat with ANI, Ranvir Shorey, who essayed a crucial role of Shahid Khan in the second season, talked about the series, revealing whether makers have plans to expand the franchise.

Ranvir Shorey on Sacred Games Season 3 

On being asked about the third season, Ranvir said, “Ask Varun Grover, Anurag Kashyap... They are writers... I don't think the third season will come.”

 

Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime drama based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. It revolves around Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), a cop, and his run-in with Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the most wanted criminal, and what transpires after they come in contact with each other.

OTT is more democratising, says Ranvir Shorey 

Ranvir Shorey has been actively working on OTT platforms. He has done a couple of other projects on digital streaming giants besides Sacred Games.

Sharing his views on OTT culture, Ranvir said, “What I feel about OTT is like... the theatrical system is controlled by, it's a closed room. It's a closed group controlled by some people. With OTT, now streaming platforms, it works as a pressure cooker's safety valve. It's like that. Which is that at least now you have some other way for filmmakers, actors, and writers to reach the audience. But now in OTT too, biggies will try to control that also.”

"But OTT by its nature is very different. Because theatres, you have a fixed number of theatres, fixed number of shows. Right? And it's not like that in streaming. You can have an infinite number of shows, and an infinite number of things playing there. And it depends on the audience what they go for. So, by its nature... It is more democratizing," he added.

Ranvir started his filmy journey by making his Bollywood debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story, in which he shared screen space with Manisha Koirala. While he was already being noticed for his acting prowess after his debut, it was Khosla ka Ghosla that brought him into the spotlight.

He also starred in films like Jism, Bheja Fry, Mid Day Meeal, Traffic Signal, and Tiger 3 among others. His latest offerings were Sunflower 2 and Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

