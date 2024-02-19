Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Rasika Dugal Credits Mirzapur In Helping Her Reach A Wider Audience

In a recent interview, Rasika Dugal talked about Mirzapur being a turning point in her life in terms of popularity as an actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rasika Dugal
A file photo of Rasika Dugal | Image:Rasika Dugal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rasika Dugal, who is presently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming movie Fairy Folk, has worked in several movies and television series over the years, including Made In Heaven, Delhi Crime, Aurangzeb, Qissa, Hamid, Manto and more. Even though the actress has been a part of all these projects, she still gives credits of her popularity to the Prime Video web series Mirzapur, in which she played the role of Beena Tripathi. Rasika said it made her accessible to a wider audience than all her previous work. 

Rasika Dugal on Mirzapur fame

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rasika talked about Mirzapur being a turning point in her life inn terms of popularity. The actress said, “Actually mujhe bohot saari opportunities mili bohot ache roles karne ke liye lekin woh ek role jiske madhyam se I was able to access a very wide audience is obviously Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur kyunki jiss tarah ki reach uss series ki hai woh muqabla karna mushkil hai (Actually I got a lot of opportunities to do many good roles but the role through which I was able to access a very wide audience is Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur because the kind of reach the series has is difficult to compete with).”

 

What do we know about Mirzapur? 

Mirzapur, helmed by Karan Anshuman and written by Anushman, Puneet Krishna and, Vineet Krishna, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani. In November 2018, the makers released the first season starring  Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. Both the seasons as well as the performance of its cast members have been well received.

The series revolves around the dominant figure of Mirzapur, Akhandanand Tripathi, alias Kaleen Bhaiya, a millionaire carpet exporter and mafia don in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

