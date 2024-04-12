Advertisement

Rasika Dugal plays a pivotal role in the web series Mirzapur. The actress, who plays Beena Tripathi, in the show, asserted that the series boasts a loyal fan following. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the third season of the crime drama which is scheduled to release later this year.

It’s lovely to have the adulation: Rasika Dugal on fans’s support for Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal, who is looking forward to the premiere of Mirzapur season three, says the team of the series is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the experience is worthwhile for fans. The Prime Video series revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in the backyard of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the crime drama enjoys a massive fan following across the youth. Its third season is set to premiere on the streamer soon.

Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur | Image: IMDb

Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in the show, said she is happy to be part of the popular series. “It’s lovely to have the adulation, and the fan following that Mirzapur has, it is very beautiful to have it in my life, the loyalty is very strong for the show. I’m very happy that we’ve done season 3 and audiences will soon get to watch it. I’m very excited for them,” she told PTI in an interview.

Rasika Dugal on why Mirzapur is a popular series

Rasika may play the unpredictable Beena Tripathi in but the actor said Guddu Bhaiya, the gun-toting gangster, essayed by Ali Fazal, was her favourite character. “I love what Ali’s done with Guddu Bhaiya. It’s such a lovely part that I (even ) would love to play it,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur | Image: IMDb

“I believe Mirzapur has a fan following because people are really invested in the characters. It’s not about the snazziness of the show. It’s about people’s connection to that character, and we’ve already done that, and we do that work every season. We’ve done it to the best of our abilities this season too,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)