Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Raveena Tandon opens up about her character in Karmma Calling: It helped me explore...

Raveena Tandon will headline the upcoming web series Karmma Calling. The actress will essay a 'grey' character in the series that will release on January 25.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Raveena Tandon will headline the upcoming web series Karmma Calling. The series will premiere on January 26. The actress plays the role of an influential actress. Ahead of the release of the series, the Dilwale actress opened up about her character and how she has been typing to experiment with her roles. 

Raveena Tandon talks about experimenting with her roles 

Raveena Tandon, who will be seen playing Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show Karmma Calling, shared how this character has helped her explore a very different aspect of herself as an artist, adding that it is unlike any roles she has played before. Talking about her character in this series, the actress known for her work in Aks, said: “Playing Indrani helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters.”

Raveena further decoded her character: “Indrani is powerful, strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture but she is not a woman to give in to her Karma that easily.” The actress added that Karmma Calling is a tale of the glamorous, powerful Indrani Kothari and the enigmatic Karma Talwar and it’ll surely keep the audiences hooked. The guilty pleasure series Karmma Calling features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Raveena Tandon recalls getting offered Karmma Calling ten years back  

Raveena will be seen as a grey character in the web show. At the trailer launch of the web series, the actress spoke about getting offered the series a long time back. She recalled rejecting it back then because she had delivered her baby. 

Talking to the media the actress called featuring in Karmma Calling a ‘plan by the universe’. She recalled, “I was offered the show ten years back but I couldn’t commit so many days back then since my son Ranbir was born. But it was karma that brought this back to me after ten years.” Raveena stars in Karmma Calling alongside Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in key parts.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

