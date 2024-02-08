Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Raveena Tandon Says OTT and Theatres Can Co-exist: No Competition Between Two Mediums

Raveena Tandon will headline the upcming series Karmma Calling. Releasing on January 26, the series also stars Namrata Sheth and Varun Sood.

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her show Karmma Calling. It will premiere on OTT on January 26. The show will mark the actress’s second OTT outing after her debut series Aryanak. Ahead of the release of Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon has opened up about the differences between OTT platforms theatres. 

Raveena Tandon says there is ‘no competition’ between OTT and theatres 

In a conversation with ANI, Raveena Tandon claimed that both OTT and theatres can co-exist. She cited the example of her film KGF and mentioned that such movies should be watched on the big screen. She noted that in some films there is a ‘magic’ that cannot be viewed on OTT. 

Raveena asserted, “OTT and theatre co-exist. There's no competition between the two mediums. Some films are meant to be watched on the big screen...the same magic and fun you won't experience while watching them on OTT. For instance, the cinematic experience of 'KGF' was something else but yes, I agree that the viewership of 'KGF' increased with its release on OTT. Both mediums go hand-in-hand.” 

Raveena Tandon says she has typing her hands at different roles 

In the same conversation, Raveena also mentioned about her character in Karmma Calling. The actress said, “Playing Indrani helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters.”

Karmma Calling official poster | Image: Raveena Tandon/Instagram 

Karmma Calling will stream on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles. The drama series features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

