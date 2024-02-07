Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Raveena Tandon Says OTT Shows Are Women Led, Credits Streaming Platforms For Giving 'Opportunities'

Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in the series Karmma Calling, opened up about the opportunities in OTT. The actor has heaped praise of the new platforms.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Raveena Tandon has been garnering praise for her performance in the recent show Karmma Calling. Days after the release of the show, the actress has opened up on getting great projects. In an interview with PTI, the actress has opened up on OTT giving more opportunities to women in films. 

Raveena Tandon says OTT gives women the opportunity 

The National Award winner, who is currently shooting for Welcome 3, said it's a good time for actors as somewhere a balance has been struck between OTT and theatricals. "These mediums are going hand-in-hand, helping out each other. It's a great time even for female actors. In the '90s, the shelf life of an actress would get over after she got married. She would probably retire or be expected to shift to mother or sister-in-law roles," she added.

Back in the 1990s, opportunities for women actors after they crossed a "certain middle age" were few and far between, said 51-year-old Tandon. "Today, it's exciting that most of the OTT shows are led by women and we are still getting powerful roles. Earlier, the time men evolved into fine actors in their Middle Ages, they would continue to get even bigger and better roles. "But the moment a woman reached a certain middle age, she was expected to hang up her boots just when she had completely reached a point where she had refined her skills... When she had almost mastered her craft. The opportunities then were less. In today's world, I'm grateful for the opportunity," she said.

Raveena Tandon says she strongly believes in Karma 

Fresh from the success of her new series Karmma Calling, actor Raveena Tandon says she must have done some good deeds in her 33-year career to be part of great projects whether it is on the big screen or streaming platforms. The actor, who is receiving praise for her performance as a '90s Bollywood diva-turned-socialite, Indrani Kothari, in the show, said she is happy with how she is getting to play characters of varied hues in the last two-three years. 

In 2021, she made her web series debut with the acclaimed cop drama Aranyak and returned to the big screen next year with K.G.F: Chapter 2, marking her Kannada cinema debut. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian honour. "I strongly believe in karma. What you put out in this world takes a full circle and comes back. As you sow, so shall you reap. Whether the films I did earlier or the ones I'm doing now or even the web shows I'm doing like Aranyak. "It is a big hit and I won all the awards, it was a good year for me. Then 'KGF: Chapter 2' came. I'll say I have some good karma working for me that I'm getting these opportunities, be it on streamers or theatrical releases," Tandon told PTI in an interview.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World28 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News35 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement