Raveena Tandon has been garnering praise for her performance in the recent show Karmma Calling. Days after the release of the show, the actress has opened up on getting great projects. In an interview with PTI, the actress has opened up on OTT giving more opportunities to women in films.

Raveena Tandon says OTT gives women the opportunity

The National Award winner, who is currently shooting for Welcome 3, said it's a good time for actors as somewhere a balance has been struck between OTT and theatricals. "These mediums are going hand-in-hand, helping out each other. It's a great time even for female actors. In the '90s, the shelf life of an actress would get over after she got married. She would probably retire or be expected to shift to mother or sister-in-law roles," she added.

Back in the 1990s, opportunities for women actors after they crossed a "certain middle age" were few and far between, said 51-year-old Tandon. "Today, it's exciting that most of the OTT shows are led by women and we are still getting powerful roles. Earlier, the time men evolved into fine actors in their Middle Ages, they would continue to get even bigger and better roles. "But the moment a woman reached a certain middle age, she was expected to hang up her boots just when she had completely reached a point where she had refined her skills... When she had almost mastered her craft. The opportunities then were less. In today's world, I'm grateful for the opportunity," she said.

Raveena Tandon says she strongly believes in Karma

Fresh from the success of her new series Karmma Calling, actor Raveena Tandon says she must have done some good deeds in her 33-year career to be part of great projects whether it is on the big screen or streaming platforms. The actor, who is receiving praise for her performance as a '90s Bollywood diva-turned-socialite, Indrani Kothari, in the show, said she is happy with how she is getting to play characters of varied hues in the last two-three years.

In 2021, she made her web series debut with the acclaimed cop drama Aranyak and returned to the big screen next year with K.G.F: Chapter 2, marking her Kannada cinema debut. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian honour. "I strongly believe in karma. What you put out in this world takes a full circle and comes back. As you sow, so shall you reap. Whether the films I did earlier or the ones I'm doing now or even the web shows I'm doing like Aranyak. "It is a big hit and I won all the awards, it was a good year for me. Then 'KGF: Chapter 2' came. I'll say I have some good karma working for me that I'm getting these opportunities, be it on streamers or theatrical releases," Tandon told PTI in an interview.