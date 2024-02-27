Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Ravi Kishan Reveals How His Court Drama Maamla Legal Hai Is Different

Ravi Kishan shared how in an interesting way legal matters have been discussed in the courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Maamla Legal Hai
A poster of Maamla Legal Hai | Image:@NetflixIndia/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ravi Kishan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama, Maamla Legal Hai. As the release date is nearing, he is on a promotional spree and during one such event, the actor shared how in an interesting way legal matters have been discussed in the web series. He added that the cases in the series are real incidents.

Ravi Kishan spills the beans about Maamla Legal Hai

Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor shared that the upcoming drama will give "immense joy" to the audience. It has eight episodes and all revolve around real-life incidents. Opening up about his character, the actor shared he plays the role of a lawyer "smart, clever and smooth operator" lawyer Tyagi, who wants to fulfil his dream. "Generally people are apprehensive of courts or hospitals. This story in a very interesting way depicts the joy and some of the humour in their(lawyer) life," he added.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)

Nidhi Bisht opens up about her role in Maamla Legal Hai

In the same interview, Nidhi, who is playing a pivotal role in the series, shared, "I am playing the character of Sujata Negi. She is a lawyer who sits on the pavement and has been a practising lawyer for the past 8-10 years. She doesn't have a lot of legal knowledge. She is manipulative."

(A poster of the series | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the series | Image: Instagram)

Director Rahul Pandey also opened up about the series and said that they have tried to capture the humour in the series. "The good thing is that we have not done comedy to the face. When you usually go to places like courts and hospitals, they are usually shown seriously in films. But we tried to capture the humour there. That was all in the script. I felt that this world should be explored," he added.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)

Maamla Legal Hai is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 1.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

