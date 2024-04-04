Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai Renewed For Second Season

Advertisement

The courtroom comedy series Maamla Legal Hai has been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made by the streaming service Netflix on Thursday, April 4. Starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Yashpal Sharma, the show debuted with its first season on March 1.

What is Maamla Legal Hai about?

Sameer Saxena serves as the showrunner on the series, which is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It also features Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, Maamla Legal Hai presents a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon, offering a refreshing take on the world of law. It features a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.

Advertisement

In the series, Kishan stars as VD Tyagi, the charismatic president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day. Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Tyagi.

Sameer Saxena on Maamla Legal Hai renewal

"Maamla Legal Hai was created with a genuineness that, we hoped, appeals to the audience. We are humbled by the overwhelming reception, the appreciation for its humour and the recognition of the performances and camaraderie of our cast members," Saxena said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Collaborating with Netflix gives us the joy of bringing such stories to life - the ones that have a wide appeal. With Season two, we are excited to go further down the corridors of Patparganj District Court and bring to life further cases along with refreshing new shenanigans," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the company is eagerly waiting for the second season of Maamla Legal Hai with "newer antics and fresher challenges in the lives of our Patparganj lawyers”.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)