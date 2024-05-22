Advertisement

Richa Chadha, recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series debut Heeramandi. Sharing the screen space with actresses like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal and making her presence known was a big feat in itself. Richa said she was initially worried her role as the lovelorn courtesan, who features in only the first two of the eight-episode series, would get lost. But she has always believed in "quality over quantity" and that didn’t bother her.

Richa Chadha on her role in Heeramandi

"I'm really happy that the risk paid off because it was a risky part to play. It's so small and there's always a risk that it'll get lost in the eight episodes with all the actors that are there. big star cast and other people are also getting a lot of love. So for that reason, I was afraid a little bit that it might get lost, but I'm really glad it hasn't," Chadha told PTI in an interview.

The 37-year-old star went through a rigorous process to bring out the tragedy of a courtesan, who dreams of a romantic future while drowning out her reality in alcohol. The actor said she was confident people would connect to the feeling of heartbreak but did not expect the praise to be "so unanimous" and come from not just critics and fans but also from industry peers.

Richa Chadha opens up about her pregnancy

Chadha is expecting her first child with her husband Ali Fazal and is planning to take "a well-deserved break" after promoting "Heeramandi" to prepare for the next phase in her life. "When I first heard of the release date, I was a little concerned about just sitting for interviews or travelling for promotions but I guess life has its own plans. So this is what it is. I just go with the flow. And, of course, I'm about to enter a very exciting phase. I think I deserve a well-earned rest and focus on my health," said the actress.

Other than acting, Chadha and Fazal have turned producers. Their first project Girls Will Be Girls has already won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival and is now slated to be screened under the Cannes Écrans Juniors at the 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.