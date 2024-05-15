Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Make Heeramandi Season 2? Director Reveals

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, made its digital debut on May 1. The show recognised the rich cultural legacy of the courtesans and emphasised their unwavering spirit in the face of hardship, all set against the backdrop of pre-Independence Lahore.

Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Indresh Malik, and Fardeen Khan were among the ensemble cast members that came together for the project. With the success of Heeramandi, rumours of a sequel also made their way to the front. However, the filmmaker has put a hold on part 2 of the series for the time being.

Sanjay Leela Bhanali on making Heeramandi again

In a recent documentary released by IMDb, SLB provided a tour of Heeramandi's sets. The director discussed the grandeur of the show, how the series was made, and how simple or challenging it was. He added that it was a difficult procedure and expressed gratitude for their success.

SLB acknowledged that it was a challenging endeavour to complete and declared that since it only occurs once, neither he nor anyone else will ever be able to create Heeramandi again. “We’ve made it, I’ve enjoyed making it, and I’m thankful to God that we made it… It was a very difficult project. Nobody else will ever be able to make Heeramandi again, nor will I be able to make it again, because it happens once,” the filmmaker said, casting a shadow of doubt over season 2.

What is Heeramandi about?

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg.