While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut streaming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is being lauded for its opulence and stunning visuals, it's also facing criticism for perceived historical inaccuracies. In a recent interaction, Sanjeeda Shaikh, who portrays Waheeda in the show, shared her perspective on the criticism.

Sanjeeda Shaikh on criticism surrounding Heeramandi

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sanjeeda Shaikh opened up about the criticism surrounding Heeramandi. She said , "There are different type of people. I think we should focus on the positive. As a maker, Sanjay is respected in the industry for his brilliant mind and he is so honest and authentic with his thoughts that nobody can match him. We have done our job and people have loved us so I don’t really care whether other people didn’t like it. You can say whatever you want. Even to criticise it, you had to watch it. You can say whatever you want but I am super proud of Heeramandi’s journey."

Sonakshi Sinha defends Heeramandi

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the antagonist in the series, also defended Bhansali. She clarified that Heeramandi is inspired by the real place in Lahore but was never meant to be a historical account. She stressed that it's a fictional world created by Bhansali, emphasizing his reputation for selling dreamy visions and ideas.

Set in pre-Independence Lahore, amidst the world of courtesans and noblemen in the real-life district of Hira Mandi, Heeramandi diverges from its namesake's actual history. A recent media report featured a lifelong local resident offering insights into the neighbourhood's evolution over the years, highlighting the disparities between the real Heeramandi and Bhansali's depiction in the show.

