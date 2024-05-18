Advertisement

Sahara Group has criticised the upcoming series titled Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga, calling it an "abusive and grossly condemnable act" and said it is contemplating "suitable legal action" against the makers. The series, dubbed as a "dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy", is the third chapter of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's smash hit series Scam for streaming service Sony LIV. It comes after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The latest installment was announced by the director on Thursday.

Sahara Group issues a statement

In a statement, Sahara India said the "aggrieved members" are seeking advice to take "suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved" in the making of the show. "An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga.

"Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist to their offending behaviour. In this regard, the aggrieved members are seeking advice to take suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved in making the illegal portrayal," the statement said.

The group said the dispute between SEBI and Sahara is still pending before the Supreme Court and "any attempt to influence the proceedings of the said case shall attract contempt of Court, besides such acts amount to criminality". It claimed Sahara India Pariwar has never been involved in any chit fund activity and even the Sahara-SEBI issue was a dispute on the Sebi's jurisdiction on certain bonds issued by the group.

Advertisement

What is Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga about?

Based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the series will be produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Mehta. According to the makers, Scam 2010 will delve into the depths of one of India’s most storied financial scandals.

Advertisement

Roy, who passed away in November 2023 at the age of 75 after battling a prolonged illness, faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms that were accused of circumventing regulations with Ponzi schemes, allegations his group always denied.

(with inputs from PTI)