TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Secrets Of The Buddha Relics: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With Third Chapter, Announces Release Date

Secrets Of The Buddha Relics will trace the origins, cultural significance, and mystical stories behind these relics, exploring their spread worldwide.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Secrets Of The Buddha Relics
A screengrab from the trailer. | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manoj Bajpayee and director Neeraj Pandey are set to reunite for their docuseries franchise Secrets for a third chapter. The new instalment comes two years after Secrets of the Kohinoor and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (2021). The franchise was created by Pandey and narrated by Bajpayee.

A glimpse at Secrets of the Buddha Relics

On Thursday, Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram handle to share a video of Secrets of the Buddha Relics offering a glimpse of the upcoming docuseries. Secrets of the Buddha Relics will focus on the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha and the relics that surround the very centre of Buddhism. The show is helmed by Raghav Jairath.

"It will trace the origins, cultural significance, and mystical stories behind these relics, exploring their spread worldwide and the role they play in making Buddhism the world’s fourth-largest faith. Delving into the types of relics and their classification, the documentary combines historical and mythological narratives to provide a comprehensive understanding of their role in Buddhism," read the official statement.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, the caption read, "Join us on an extraordinary journey with Manoj Bajpayee where we'll be unravelling the tale behind Buddha's Relics and discovering their profound influence that resonates even in today's world!"

Manoj Bajpayee opens up about working with Neeraj Pandey

The actor said he is thrilled to continue his collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Secrets franchise. "Working alongside Neeraj Pandey is always a rewarding experience with insightful takeaways that contribute to shaping the documentary.

"The documentary promises to transport viewers to the time of the Buddha, delving into the historical period that witnessed his life and teachings. It aims to connect audiences with profound stories that have played a pivotal role in shaping our spiritual heritage," the actor said.

The show will be released on streamer Discovery+ on January 22 and will air on Discovery Channel on February 26 at 9 pm.
 

With PTI Inputs

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

