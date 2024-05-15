Advertisement

Selena Gomes and David Henrie will be returning as siblings Alex and Justin in the upcoming sequel of Wizards of Waverly Place. The series has gone on the floors, months after Disney Channel officially announced the new season. The singer and actress Selena announced the title of the upcoming series during Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation.

Meet the star cast of Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

The upcoming series has been titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The makers have also dropped the first look of Selena and David holding wands in their hands. In another photo, they can be seen sharing the frame with the new Russo family members. They are seated at a breakfast table and happily posing for the camera. The new members who have joined the popular series are - Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko.

During Disney's upfront, the makers also spilt the beans about the plot of the upcoming series. The show would start with Justin living a mortal life with his wife Giada and kids Roman and Milo. However, his life changes when Alex (Selena) comes with her daughter Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to seek help. The series will show how Justin will again pick up his wants and mentor his niece.

What else do we know about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

While Selena and David will reprise their OG roles, they will also serve as the executive producers alongside Gary Marsh. The web series is likely to premiere later this year. Earlier in an interview, Davis, who serves as the president of Disney Branded Television said, "Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere."