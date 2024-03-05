Advertisement

Following the success of their last web series, Gulaab & Guns, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, together known as Raj & DK, have been creating ground-breaking content consecutively. Prior to the Netflix series starring Rajkummar Rao, they directed two seasons of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, which starred Manoj Bajpayee. But Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, ended up being their most popular show on OTT to date. In case you missed it, Farzi debuted in February of last year on Prime Video. Now, after a year, the show is set to start filming for its second season.

When will Farzi Season 2 release?

Although Shahid Kapoor has acknowledged that Farzi 2 is planned, the series' production will take time. However, as per the recent update, GQ reported that Farzi 2 is expected to be released around the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

The show’s filming timetable was also hinted at by Raashi Khanna, who starred in the prequel. The actress discussed Farzi 2 on social media, writing, “I had a word with Raj sir, who is our director. He told me that the shooting for Farzi 2 will begin by the start of next year. So probably, Farzi 2 might arrive by the end of 2025.”

What do we know about Farzi?

Farzi, a black comedy crime thriller series, stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in the lead roles. The series is about a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money, The first season streamed on Prime Video on February 10 last year and received positive reviews.

It also emerged as the most-watched Indian streaming series of the year. It was around the end of February last year when Shahid Kapoor confirmed season 2 of the series. Farzi marked Shahid's OTT debut.