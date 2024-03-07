×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Web Series Gangs of Ghaziabad, Shares First Poster

Apart from Shatrughan Sinha, Gangs of Ghaziabad also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, and others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gangs of Ghaziabad poster
Gangs of Ghaziabad poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was last seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, is making his webseries debut with Gangs of Ghaziabad. The actor has also completed shooting for the same. The series is set against the backdrop of small towns and rural landscapes and explores themes of power, loyalty, and redemption from the underworld of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh.

Shatrughan Sinha makes OTT debut

Apart from Shatrughan Sinha, Gangs of Ghaziabad also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone, Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati and Pragati Sharma.

Gangs of Ghaziabad is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary, who has previously worked as assistant director on projects like ‘LOC Kargil’ and also co-directed ‘Paltan’.

The makers have also roped in Julius Packiam for background score, who has worked on big hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

More about Gangs of Ghaziabad

Gangs of Ghaziabad is put together by Vinay Kumar who has teamed up with Highway actor Pradeep Nagar who doubles up as producer under their banner of Suman Talkies.

Vinay and Pradeep, in a joint statement, said: “We aim to delve into the gritty realities of the 1990s, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, and redemption against the backdrop of an India of a different time. Our goal is to give audiences a peek into that world with authentic storytelling that reflects the complexities of human nature and the harsh realities of life in the heartland.”

"It was a joy working together with this bunch of talented actors especially Shatrughan Saab for whom this will be a much awaited comeback. He is such an icon who is an acting institution in himself. We’ve all emerged richer from this experience of sharing a set with him."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

