English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Sikandar Kher Shares A ‘Scary’ Incident He Experienced On The Sets Of Aarya Antim Vaar

Sikandar Kher plays the role of Daulat in the web series Aarya Antim Vaar which is headlined by Sushmita Sen. The series debuted today (February 9).

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sikander Kher
Sikander Kher | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sikander Kher’s recent outing Aarya: Antim Vaar is now streaming on OTT. The crime thriller is headlined by Sushmita Sen. The final season of the series debuted on February 9. On the day of release, the actor recalled a scary incident that unfolded on the sets of the show. 

Sikandar Kher recalls scary incident from Aarya set 

Actor Sikandar Kher who will be seen in the final chapter of the third season of Aarya has opened up about a scary moment from the sets of the crime thriller drama. Kher who essays the character of Daulat in the hit web series said, "Shooting for the climax of Aarya Antim Vaar was fascinating. Ram was directing the climax, and we had built shamianas for the shoot. Ram is not only very considerate but also very sharp; the shamiana helped with the lighting and provided comfort for the actors in the scorching heat with everything open. We had a limited amount of time, and Ram aimed to wrap up a big chunk quickly while ensuring everyone's comfort." 

He added, “I remember landing in Rajasthan with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani. He received a call from the art director reporting that one of the shamianas had flown into the air, a very scary incident as anyone could get injured. There was this one day on location while rehearsing when, right in front of my eyes, a shamiana hammered down with iron flew into the air due to the strong wind. It was a crazy moment. When you watch the show, you'll eventually see that the shamianas were not used because it's too risky.”

Aarya Antim Vaar trailer shows Sushmita Sen in a fierce form 

Recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

21 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

25 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

31 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

31 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

34 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

40 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile25 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement