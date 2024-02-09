Sikandar Kher Shares A ‘Scary’ Incident He Experienced On The Sets Of Aarya Antim Vaar

Advertisement

Sikander Kher’s recent outing Aarya: Antim Vaar is now streaming on OTT. The crime thriller is headlined by Sushmita Sen. The final season of the series debuted on February 9. On the day of release, the actor recalled a scary incident that unfolded on the sets of the show.

Sikandar Kher recalls scary incident from Aarya set

Actor Sikandar Kher who will be seen in the final chapter of the third season of Aarya has opened up about a scary moment from the sets of the crime thriller drama. Kher who essays the character of Daulat in the hit web series said, "Shooting for the climax of Aarya Antim Vaar was fascinating. Ram was directing the climax, and we had built shamianas for the shoot. Ram is not only very considerate but also very sharp; the shamiana helped with the lighting and provided comfort for the actors in the scorching heat with everything open. We had a limited amount of time, and Ram aimed to wrap up a big chunk quickly while ensuring everyone's comfort."

He added, “I remember landing in Rajasthan with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani. He received a call from the art director reporting that one of the shamianas had flown into the air, a very scary incident as anyone could get injured. There was this one day on location while rehearsing when, right in front of my eyes, a shamiana hammered down with iron flew into the air due to the strong wind. It was a crazy moment. When you watch the show, you'll eventually see that the shamianas were not used because it's too risky.”

Aarya Antim Vaar trailer shows Sushmita Sen in a fierce form

Recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."