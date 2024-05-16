Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha has been causing a stir in the business since she played Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The web series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is receiving polarising reviews from the audience. Addressing the criticism, the actress stated that it’s not easy to please everyone. While she is happy with the result, people who don’t like the show are entitled to keep their opinions.

Sonakshi Sinha on Heeramandi criticism

In a conversation with PTI, talking about the varied reactions of viewers and critics to Heeramandi, Sonakshi said, “Everybody's entitled to their opinion and you can't please everyone. I got to learn that early in my career there will always be someone who will have a different taste. So, that's fine, you can’t hold that against anyone. We are very happy to focus on the positives. On Instagram, it’s all about Heeramandi, the girls are imitating fashion, makeup, jewellery and making reels on the songs."

The actress added it was not easy to pull off dual roles of mother-daughter Rehanna and Fareedan in the eight-part Netflix series but she managed it thanks to Bhansali's trust in her capabilities. The filmmaker had earlier produced Sonakshi's 2012 movie Rowdy Rathore.

“If you give me the right roles and right directors, I can do magic," Sonakshi told PTI in an interview. The actor also credits former collaborators Kagti, Vikramaditya Motwane (Lootera) and Akira director A R Murugadoss for imagining her in a different light.

Sonakshi is now looking forward to the release of Kakuda, a horror-comedy with director Aditya Sarpotdar, a thriller Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, helmed by her brother Kussh Sinha, and a romantic thriller with first-time director Karan Rawal.

The actress said she had a blast working on her first horror-comedy Kakuda and it was great to see her brother bloom as a director on Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.

(with inputs from PTI)