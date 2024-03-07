×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Love How He Portrays...

Sonakshi Sinha attended the FICCI 2024 Frames event in Mumbai wherein she opened up about her upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Heermandi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha with Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:Bhansali Productions/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in the upcoming drama series Heeramandi. The eight-part show is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom the actress is collaborating with for the first time. While speaking at the FICCI Frames event 2024 in Mumbai, the Dabanng actress appreciated the ace director for giving equal importance to all characters and for his filmmaking style. 

Sonakshi Sinh says she has been trying to collaborate with Bhansali for a long time 

Bhansali produced Sonakshi’s 2012 film Rowdy Rathore and they have been trying to collaborate for a long time but nothing materialised. “He has been very encouraging… We tried to work together but it didn’t work out, and we were always in touch. Every time I went to his office, we would chat over coffee. the actor said on day two of FICCI Frames 2024.” 

Sonakshi, who plays Fareedan in the multi-starrer drama set during India’s freedom struggle when courtesans ruled the cultural landscape, said she just loves the way Bhansali, known for films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, presents women on screen film after film. “Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I’m glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has got a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus… He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that’s something I appreciate about him,” she said.

Sonakshi Sinha says each character in Heeramandi has been given equal importance 

Heeramandi is an eight-part series that also features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. According to Sinha, the director has given equal importance to all the female characters in the series. “In Heeramandi, we have six different women with six different stories to tell, and each one has been importance… So, to be part of something like this is tremendous.” She continued, “I’m so glad to be a part of it.” Having worked with the national award-winning director, Sinha said she has blossomed into a “patient and stronger” actor. 

I walked away as a more patient and resilient actor. That’s a good thing, and good things take time and greater things take more time. To be a part of something like this does require a lot of patience. “I know I do my job well. Here you have to mould yourself along with what has been created in front of you, the process of completely surrendering and if you are not able to do that, then you cannot be part of something like this. I think I walked away as a much stronger actor after Heeramandi.” At this stage of her career, the Dahaad star said she wants to be “challenged” as an actor. She also expressed gratitude to Bhansali for having the “confidence” in her.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Whatsapp logo