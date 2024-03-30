Advertisement

Stranger Things has been in the works for a while, putting fans through an agonizing wait for the final volume of the series. Having launched back in 2016, the series is set to conclude next year. Joe Keery, who essays Steve Harrington on the show, recently reflected on what essentially feels like the end of an era for the Stranger Things fandom.

Joe Keery reflects on the Stranger Things finale



Joe Keery's musical alias - Djo - has been blowing up on the social platform of TikTok. His song End of Beginning from 2022 album Decide, has become quite the popular pick for videos on the platform. In an exclusive chat with Variety, the actor shared how the song was written by him in ode to his departure from Chicago, where he attended college. The context of the song, he says, actually mirrors the Stranger Things finale, which audiences are yet to experience.

He said, "It’s bittersweet. It’s kind of a similar thing I was going through when I was looking back at my time in Chicago. It’s like the end of a period of my life. So I’m just trying to soak it up and enjoy each day that I get to be on this insane ride that I’ve been on. It’ll definitely be sad. But obviously, more happy that it happened in the first place".

Joe Keery says Stranger Things changed him



Stranger Things first premiered back in 2016. This essentially makes all core cast members' journeys with the show, one spanning at least a decade if not longer. Having spent that much time in touch with his character, Keery admitted how being a part of Stranger Things, and essaying Steve Harrington, changed him, presumably for the better.

He said, "I’m a different person than I was when I first joined the show. I think everybody is. It was a tool for me to grow and figure out who I was and the artist I wanted to be and I’m forever grateful for that. But yeah, there’s a point in everybody’s lives when it’s time to spread your wings and move on to the next thing. So there’s a part of me that does feel that way, but definitely not without a little sadness for moving on".