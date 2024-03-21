Advertisement

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of the latest OTT releases that you can binge-watch over the weekend in the comfort of your home. From Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 to Lootere, several titles are debuting in various genres. So if you are planning to spend your Holi by staying indoors, check out the list below and plan your weekend accordingly.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2

The Umansky family, including Mauricio, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Kyle Richards, are back for a new season of the real estate occur-soap. All 10 episodes of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 will launch on March 22.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Sand Land: The Series

is an anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s short manga series. In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, water is controlled by a greedy ruler. Sheriff Rao enlists the king of demons' son Beelzebub and his assistant Thief to find a lost lake, facing dangers across the desert. It has started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 20.

3 Body Problem

The series stars Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, and Eiza González. It is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s novel series of the same name. Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges. The series has started streaming from today, March 21, at Netflix.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Lojja

Jaya, a mother and wife, subjected to unrelenting verbal abuse by her husband for years, confronts societal expectations and personal insecurities when her life becomes a battleground for justice and self-discovery. The series will start streaming on March 22 on Hoichoi.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Lootere

Starring Deepak Tijori, Martial Batchamen Tchana and Avanish Pandey, the film is set off the coast of Somalia, when the passengers of an ill-fated ship are taken hostage by pirates, an unlikely hero must step forward to save them all. It will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 22.

