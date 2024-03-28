Advertisement

Thursday is here and so is our list of web series that are releasing over the weekend. From Inspector Rishi, The Baxters to Hope On The Street, the digital platform has planned to release shows in various languages and genres. So get ready with a bucket of popcorn to binge-watch these shows in the comfort of your home.



Inspector Rishi

A skeptic crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan, assisted by two sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigates a series of bizarre murders in a small mountain village, supposedly committed by a deadly forest spirit called the Vanaratchi. It will start streaming on Prime Video on March 29.

(A still from the trailer of Inspector Rishi | Image: YouTube)

Renegade Nell

A quick-witted and courageous young woman framed for murder unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. When a magical spirit called Billy appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Written by Sally Wainwright, the series stars Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson and Adrian Lester. It will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29.

American Rust: Broken Justice

An American crime series based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. It is a compelling family drama that explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Chief of Police Del Harris in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. The second season is streaming on Prime Video from today, March 28.

(A still from the series American Rust: Broken Justice | Image: Instagram)

Hope On The Street

It is a docu-series that delves into the life of Jung Ho-Seok, who is popularly known as J-Hope. The upcoming title offers BTS Army an opportunity to know more about their idol's personal life. It is currently streaming on Prime Video since early March 28.

The Baxters

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. The series stars Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McClain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson and Brandon Hirsch. It premiered today, March 28 on Prime Video.

(A poster of The Baxters | Image: IMDb)

The Believers

It is a Thai drama that follows three young and ambitious entrepreneurs who come up with a plan to exploit a loosely regulated donations system after the failure of their business. The cast of the upcoming series includes Pachara Chirathivat, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, and Achiraya Nitibhon. It is currently streaming on Netflix since March 27.