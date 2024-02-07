English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Streaming On OTT: Karmma Calling, Griselda, Web Series To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Karmma Calling, Griselda, Expats and Queer Eye Season 8 are some of the titles that will be streaming on OTT in the coming week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Web Series
Grisedla, Karmma Calling | Image:Web Series
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the coming week, there will be a mix of web shows in various genres that viewers can look forward to watching on OTT. From the recently released thriller Karmma Calling to the drama Griselda, the streaming platforms have a lot to offer. Check out the list of web series that are releasing this week.

Karmma Calling

Headlined by Raveena Tandon, the series is a mystery thriller. Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles. Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Griselda 

The miniseries is headlined by Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara. Inspired by real-life events, the drama is set in Miami. It is streaming on Netflix. Sofia Vergara plays a notorious Colombian drug lord in the show. The series premieres on Netflix today, January 25. 

Expats

Nicole Kidman's starrer series Expats will also be available to watch this weekend. The series navigates the life of three American women living in a foreign city and exploring the challenges of marriage and motherhood. The show will premiere on Prime Video on January 26. 

Queer Eye Season 8 

Queer Eye will return for the eighth season this weekend. The show will be available on Netflix from January 24. This season will feature the team—Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk (with his final appearance on the show), Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France. The series has garnered positive reviews and crucial acclaim. 

Hustlers Jugaad Ka Khel 

Based on the rise of startup culture in India, Hustlers Jugaad Ka Khel will premiere on Amazon Mini TV on January 24. The show is set in 2010 and will focus on the life of a middle-class boy. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

