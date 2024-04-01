Advertisement

Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame will direct the series adaptation of his Student of the Year franchise. The announcement was made on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on Sunday, March 31.

Reema Maya to helm Student of the Year series adaptation

The producer of the franchise made the announcement and said, "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of 'Student of the Year'. But it will be her way and definitely not mine.”

“If I'll enter Reema Maya's world then I will make it more of an illusion... I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series,” they added. Maya's acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

The filmmaker was speaking at a masterclass session, which was moderated by Namrata Joshi, CIFF Market Projects curator and film critic.

More about the Student of the Year franchise

Student of the Year (2012) marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 was released as a standalone sequel, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Tiger Shroff as well as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in their film debut. The CIFF, which began on March 27, showcased a line-up of over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.

(with inputs from PTI)