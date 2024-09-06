sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:42 IST, September 6th 2024

Sudhir Mishra Defends Anubhav Sinha In IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Row: I Found It to Be Very Good

Sinha's show, which dramatises the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, has triggered a row after a section of viewers objected to the Hindu code names of the terrorists, contending that distortion of their real identities amounted to misrepresentation of historical events.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
