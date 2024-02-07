Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:27 IST

Sushmita Sen Reveals She Learnt Kalaripayattu For Aarya Season 3: It Left Me Wondering...

Sushmita Sen, who portrays the character of Aarya, talked about her love for action sequences and said that she learnt Kalaripayattu from a professional.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen Reveals She Learnt Kalaripayattu For Aarya Season 3
Sushmita Sen Reveals She Learnt Kalaripayattu For Aarya Season 3 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of her show Aarya, has revealed that she learned Kalaripayattu from a professional for the show.The actress caused a stir on the internet as images from her Kalaripayattu practice surfaced. The action drama web series will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 9. 

Sushmita Sen opens up about Kalaripayattu practice

Sushmita, who portrays the character of Aarya Sareen, said “I absolutely adore action sequences. I've developed a mindset to embrace every opportunity, even if it involves risks. To prepare for these action-packed moments, I learned Kalaripayattu from a professional.” She further added, “It left me wondering why I didn't try it earlier. It's not just about strength; it's also an expression of vulnerability, something you can see on my face during those scenes.”

Sushmita Sen says shooting Aarya climax felt like a ‘personal battle’ 

Earlier, Sushmita shared that she felt like she was the last soldier in her own personal battle while shooting for the climax scene in the new season. She also shared that she was fully prepared to shoot the climax and she felt that the line between Aarya and Sushmita almost got blurred. For an actor who pours their heart into every role, filming intense scenes is as emotional as they are portrayed on screen. Sushmita experienced this firsthand on the set of the Emmy award-nominated show in which she portrays the titular character. 

Elaborating on the same, she said, “Shooting the climax scenes in Aarya's Antim Vaar was quite a challenge for me, being a pretty emotional person. It felt like I was the last soldier in my own personal battle. I was super prepared, especially during the action parts so much so that the line between Aarya and Sushmita almost got blurred.” She further mentioned: “Playing Aarya doesn't feel like acting; it's more like a dedication to doing whatever it takes to protect family, just like I would. Thanks to Ram Madhavani, filming those intense scenes was surprisingly comfortable. He makes the set feel easy and stress-free, almost like letting go of all the tension.”

With inputs from IANS

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:27 IST

